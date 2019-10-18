Joker fans, it sounds like the Bronx really doesn't want you to come to those stairs

Not to our surprise, it turns out that you have delightfully strong opinions when it comes to those Joker steps. Yesterday, we posted the tip that the movie's now-iconic staircase wasn't built for the production but is an actual Bronx location. Cue clown-tastrophe: Your responses on Facebook and Twitter were voluminous.

There were those who warned off comics nerds from traveling to a rough neighborhood (you don't know how tenacious comics nerds are):

That last tweet uses slang for a face slash—yikes. Then again, Heath Ledger would approve.

Some warned of the steepness of the stairs themselves:

But mainly, no one wants to see gentrification arrive:

If you do decide to go, please remember—you are not a superhero, nor a supervillain. You are visiting a community. Be respectful. Better yet, buy something:



