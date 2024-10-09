Jonathan Groff makes his Broadway return in 'Just in Time' this spring

Following his Tony Award winning run in Merrily We Roll Along, Broadway darling Jonathan Groff is set to return to the stage this upcoming spring to take on the role of Bobby Darin in a biomusical called Just in Time.

The show, set to begin previews on March 28 and open on April 23, will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway at 51st St). The space will be turned into an immersive nightclub-like destination, with two separate stages, cabaret-style seating and an onstage big band.

“Bobby Darin was a supernova," Groff said in an official statement about the musical's subject, who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with songs like "Splish Splash" and "Beyond the Sea" before passing away from a heart condition at the age of 37. "He blazed his way through every corner of the entertainment industry, but his enormous talent, charisma, and pure genius were most on display when he was letting it rip in front of a crowd. This primal passionate love affair he had with the audience was the inspiration for our show's conceit."

Groff previously took on the role of Darin in 2018, when the show was mounted at the 92nd Street Y as part of a five-performance concert titled "The Bobby Darin Story."

General tickets for Just in Time will go on sale at 10am on October 23 right here.