José Andrés talks favorite NYC restaurants, dining trends and more

The culinary guru hopes to see "longer tables" at restaurants in the near future.

Next week, on Monday, October 23, legendary chef and restaurateur José Andrés will join the just-as-iconic Broadway darling Lin-Manuel Miranda for a live podcast recording at Mercado Little Spain, the Spanish food market in Hudson Yards that Andrés himself helped launch.

The two cultural figures will take the stage to record for Andrés’ “Longer Tables” podcast in support of the Hispanic Federation, a civil rights and advocacy organization working to empower Latinos. The event will include cocktails, passed tapas, and paella after the show.

Before the event, we got to chat with Andrés, the culinary guru behind NYC restaurants the Bazaar at the Ritz-Carlton Nomad, among others, about his go-to spots when he's in town, what New York could learn from other cities' gastronomic scenes and more.

What makes New York so unique on a culinary level?

“There is nothing quite like New York City. Around every corner, you find incredible food from all parts of the world. It's the ultimate melting pot. There is always something new to try.”

What are some of your favorite restaurants in New York?

“Some? How long do I have [to list them]? I love to explore and ask my friends where to go but, whenever I can, I have a glass of wine at Aldo Sohm's Wine Bar or see what's in season at the Union Square Greenmarket.”

What can the local dining scene learn from other cities around the world?

“As a proud Spaniard, I think that every city could learn something from Madrid or Barcelona, where you go from spot to spot having a little something to eat and drink as you go. Starting late, ending late! Why pick just one place when you have so many to choose from?”

Are there any food-related trends we should be paying attention to?

“I don’t know about trends but, in the future, I hope to see more and more restaurants that are building longer tables. Food is love, and resilience, and hope. Restaurants opened by immigrants who are looking to share their culture and at the same time finding a place to belong. Urban farmers growing healthy, affordable food right in the same communities that need it. Organizations reducing food waste and training young people in the culinary arts. Who doesn’t want more of that?”

Tickets for the live podcast recording can be purchased here.