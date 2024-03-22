Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher will star in Left on Tenth this fall

Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher are set to return to Broadway this fall in Left on Tenth, a stage adaptation of Delia Ephron's bestselling memoir about a late-in-life love connection.

Helmed by two of Broadway's most powerful women, producer Daryl Roth and director Susan Stroman (The Producers), the play is scheduled to premiere on the Great White Way this fall, at a theater to be determined. “I am grateful and thrilled to be working with these champions of theater,” said Ephron. “Left on Tenth is about a perilous and wondrous time of my life. We invite you to join our team of warriors and become believers yourselves.”

Ephron's husband died of cancer in 2015, just three years after the cancer death of her sister Nora, with whom she cowrote the scripts for the movie You've Got Mail and the long-running Off Broadway play Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Her 2022 book Left on Tenth: a Second Chance at Life chronicles her surprise reconnection, in the wake of those deaths, with a man she had dated half a century earlier—only to find herself in a cancer struggle of her own.

“When Delia first spoke to me about her manuscript of Left on Tenth, I felt that her story would make a magnificent play,” said Roth. “It is heartfelt, deeply personal yet universal, and full of hope. But it is also a classic romantic comedy for a certain generation, showing us that we can all be blessed with a second chance at life and love.”

Margulies's previous New York stage credits include Ten Unknowns at Lincoln Center in 2001 and the short-lived Festen on Broadway in 2006. Gallagher's Broadway résumé dates back to the late 1970s, when he played Claude in Hair and Danny Zuko in Grease; the most recent of his Broadway appearances was in 2015's On the Twentieth Century.

Dates for the fall engagement have not yet been announced, but you can sign up for updates at the production's website.