If you haven't looked up at the sky this week then you probably missed it, but for the past two nights, we got a major meteor shower that was visible from New York and New Jersey. If you didn't see anything, don't worry: You can still see a big meteor shower known as Alpha Capricornids that peaks tonight.

The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower was discovered in 1871 by an Austrian astrologer and was created anywhere between 3,500 and 5,000 years ago. The meteor shower is visible around the same time each year because they originate from the same single spot in the sky and we see them whenever earth's orbit passes through the streams of debris left behind from comets, per the National Park Service.

And if you were wondering, yes, you can actually see meteor showers from New York City. There's an art to it, though, considering that light pollution throughout much of the city makes it hard to see much of anything beyond airplanes taking off and landing. Here's everything you need to know to get the most of tonight's meteor shower.

How many meteor showers were there this week?

In total, there were two visible meteor showers in the NYC area this week. One of them, The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower, peaked on Monday and Tuesday, and the third, the Alpha Capricornids, is peaking tonight, July 31.

What time will the meteor showers be visible?

The best time to see meteor showers is between midnight and dawn, so prepare to stay up late tonight or wake up very early tomorrow morning if you want to increase your chances of seeing something. As of now, it looks like the skies will clear up after midnight, but keep an eye on the forecast.

Where can I see the meteor showers?

The The Amateur Astronomers Association hosts free public viewings across a variety of spaces, including Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, Carl Schurz Park in the Upper East Side and Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza.

If you want to experience the meteor showers with as little light pollution as possible, there are several places you can travel to just outside of New York City. The Vanderbilt Space Observatory in Long Island, for example, boasts a giant 16-inch meade Cassegrain style telescope for optimal stargazing. If you can’t leave the city, there are several parks that might make viewing space a little easier, including Greenwood Cemetery or Governor's Island.