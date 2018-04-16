Just Salad is offering an “unlimited bowl” deal this May

If you love salad, are looking to drop a few pounds by Memorial Day or maybe just like a challenge, then you may be interested in a new promotion being put on Just Salad for the month of May.

For $99, salad enthusiasts can by an “unlimited” green salad bowl from the fast casual restaurant chain that will get you a free salad, every day, for the month of May. We did the math, and if you bring in your bowl all 31 days for the month that works out to just $3.19 per salad. It’s like you’re buying an Unlimited Monthly MetroCard to Saladtown.

“A lot of our customers’ wellness goals are centered around the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day, and with the Unlimited Salad Bowl, guest can enjoy healthy without limits,” says the company's director of marketing Stephen Swartz. “We’re encouraging our customers to make May their healthiest month yet.”

Your reusable green bowl will get you either one chef-designed salad or build-you-own salad with one protein every day for the month. After May, customers can continue bringing in their bowls for normal reusable bowl benefits (two free essentials or one free cheese or premium ingredient) in perpetuity.

There are only 100 green bowls available and in order to receive your bowl by May 1, you’ll have to order by April 25. So get moving if you want to take Just Salad’s name quite literally for your lunch hours next month!

