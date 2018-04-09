Karl Lagerfeld is opening his first U.S. store in NYC this weekend

Here's a dose of fashun news for all you shopping addicts.

Some awesome shops are opening in Soho (see the sex and vagina pop-up), including Karl Lagerfeld's first-ever U.S. flagship. The luxury designer whose signature look is very Men in Black meets Vogue offers clothing for men and women from both the Karl Lagerfeld and Karl Lagerfeld Paris collections.

The store is located at 420 W Broadway and opens to the public on Saturday, April 14. From 1 to 5pm on the store’s opening day, you can sip gratis champagne, munch on macarons and pose for photos with Karl-shaped balloons while you shop.

Lagerfeld is usually seen with a buzzed about model or actress on his arm, so you never know who might turn up to this exciting opening. (We're looking at you, Cara Delevingne.)

Photograph: Courtesy Karl Lagerfeld

