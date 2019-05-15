Konbi's viral egg sandwich is coming to NYC for the first time

Ah, we remember the days of cracking open our lunchbox with an Arthur decal, getting ready to snarf on a super mayo-y egg-sandwich our parents had packed, only to be made fun of.

But the glorified picnic dish has come such a long way and undoubtably surpassed the PB & J. Konbi, Los Angeles' take on the humble dish made with jammy eggs, has not only captivated the tastebuds of adults and children alike but made it the world's most famous egg salad sandwich, proudly displayed all over Instagram.

Now the perfect finger food by Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery is making its first-ever debut in New York, later this month. Great Jones—not the cobble-stone street in Noho but the retro-inspired cookware company by food expert Sierra Tishgart (formerly of Grub Street) and start-up wiz Maddy Moelis (most recently of Warby Parker)—is hosting one of Los Angeles' most-beloved restaurants at their HQ on May 30th. "All of us in the Great Jones office are huge fans of Konbi and go whenever we visit Los Angeles. We wish they would open a restaurant in New York, but the next best thing is Konbi popping up here and showing us how to make their recipes," says Tishgart.

The event will offer a chance to try the Japanese-style egg or pork katsu sandwiches without having to take a flight out west, while checking out the viral direct-to-consumer pots and pans (yes, there is such a thing) that come in colors such as Millennial pink and custard, while hanging with the recently-dubbed Forbes Under 30, CEOs. "This is our not-so-subtle way of stealing [Konbi's] secrets, so we can apply them to our own home cooking! We thought we'd let everyone in on the fun and decided to open up our office to the public," says Tishgart.

In addition to bites and kitchen equipment pretty enough to keep out on the stove, there will be "free-flowing" premium Coedo Japanese beers, Threes Brewery brews and weird-and-wonderful natural wines by Scribe Winery, in addition to other merch.

Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase here. Must be 21+ to attend.

Great Jones Office is located at 39 E. 20th St. (Fl. 6), New York, NY 10003.

