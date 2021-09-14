Krispy Kreme is releasing an exclusive doughnut to celebrate Broadway's reopening

New Yorkers now have two good reasons to visit Times Square: The reopening of Broadway and the one year anniversary of Krispy Kreme's Times Square flagship. Better yet, the shop will offer a limited-edition “Broadway Stars Doughnut” exclusively at this midtown shop from September 17 through September 19.

The “Broadway Stars Doughnut” features a white KREME™ filled shell topped with black chocolate icing and adorned with gold nonpareils and star sprinkles. The doughnut was designed to celebrate the re-opening of Broadway theaters this month.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme debuted its Times Square shop on September 15, 2020 with the (on-hiatus) cast of Chicago honored with flipping the switch on the world’s largest Hot Light atop the 4,500-square-foot location at 1601 Broadway, signaling that hot and fresh doughnuts are available 24/7 at the Crossroads of the World.

“Last September, Broadway icons turned on Times Square’s newest light – our iconic Hot Light, and throughout the pandemic we’ve been blessed to be part of the Times Square and Broadway community and share not just doughnuts but joy,"said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. "So, a year later almost to the day, it’s serendipitous and sweet that we celebrate the return of Broadway as part of the shop’s one-year anniversary.”

Krispy Kreme's Times Square flagship shop at 1601 Broadway can produce 380 dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts per hour. The space features a doughnut-making theater, a glazed waterfall for spectators to watch doughnuts run through, seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme box and a special “Big Apple” Doughnut available exclusively in Times Square.