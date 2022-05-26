Lady Liberty is currently relaxing at a park across the Hudson

Following a year spent in Morningside Park in Harlem, artist Zaq Landsberg's creation "Reclining Liberty" has officially moved to another state and can currently be found chilling at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. She'll stay there until April of next year.

Just as it was while in Manhattan, visitors will get to interact with the 25-foot-long artistic take on the Statue of Liberty. So don't freak out if you see folks laying on her, posing for cute pictures or just lounging in the area.

According to Landsberg, the sculpture, which is finished with copper paint and an oxidizing acid to mimic the real statue, takes the pose of the giant reclining Buddha statues in Asia. By merging the two symbols together, the artist wants to force the viewer to reconsider what the Statue of Liberty represents.

Interestingly enough, Landsberg was only able to move his work following a successful Kickstarter campaign. "First opened in 1976, Liberty State Park is a green waterfront park with views of the Manhattan skyline, Ellis Island and (the back of) the Statue of Liberty," reads a message on the official campaign. "The park sits directly across from the Ferry Landing to Liberty Island, and entertains both local park-goers and hundreds of thousands of tourists on their way to the ferry. Moving 'Reclining Liberty' to this distinct location for the next year not only strengthens the Jersey City community, but it also gives locals a chance to view the face of Lady Liberty, every time they stroll through their park."

Also check out these striking photos of the massive structure being moved from one location to the next!