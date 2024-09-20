LCD Soundsystem to take on a NYC residency in Queens

If you're not ready for the festive summer vibes to end just yet and you still want to dance yourself clean (or dirty) night after night, here's an idea: snag tickets to LCD Soundsystem's just-announced NYC residency.

For 12 glorious nights throughout November and December, the rock band will play its biggest hits on stage at the Knockdown Center in Queens.

LCD Soundsystem has been opting for residencies since 2021. Fans got to see them across different New York music venues, from Terminal 5 to the Brooklyn Steel.

But this particular set of shows promises to be different. For one, the Knockdown Center, which is known for underground club events and electronic music concerts, is a departure from the more traditional indie venues the band has performed at in recent years. The former glass factory is one of the last remaining New York City clubs that stay open past 4am and its reputation is sure to draw in a varied crowd of club kids, die-hard LCD Soundystem fans and the type of people who can vibe out to good music for hours on end. That is to say: don't expect the party to stop when the concert ends.

Also exciting is the band's decision to tap a series of surprise special guests to open each concert, effectively giving a platform to smaller musicians.

How to get tickets to the LCD Soundsystem residency at the Knockdown Center

Presale tickets will be available here starting Wednesday, September 25 at 10am EST. American Express card members will get first access starting Tuesday, September 24.

Here are the residency dates:

November 21

November 22

November 23

November 24

December 5

December 6

December 7

December 8

December 12

December 13

December 14

December 15