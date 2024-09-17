Two years ago, the espresso martini was deemed basic. Or wait, no, it’s dead, definitely dead. Or wait, just kidding, the espresso martini is alive and well and you’ll never be able to escape it. Regardless of how you feel about the caffeinated cocktail, espresso martinis are still enjoying their limelight, outranking the Old Fashioned as the fourth most popular cocktail in the country. Perfect timing as an entire festival dedicated to the tipple makes its return.

This September, Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest is back. Founded in London before moving across the pond in 2022, the festival will gather acclaimed bars across the globe, all in celebration of the espresso martini. Sponsored by the cold brew coffee liquor, Mr Black, the festival kicks off this Thursday, September 19, and runs until Sunday, September 26. Returning for a third year in New York, over 50 bars will be shaking up their own version of the cocktail as well as hosting demonstrations, tastings and immersive experiences that go beyond just sipping.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest for its third year, honoring a cocktail that has become a true icon in bars all over the world,” said Oliva Kufer, global brand director of Mr Black in a press release. “The festival not only showcases the artistry behind this celebrated serve, but also brings together some of the industry’s most talented bartenders, giving cocktail enthusiasts the chance to discover new variations, anchored by the craft and quality of Mr Black.”

Thirsty? Check out the full list of bars below and get your cocktail on.