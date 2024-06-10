New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fulton landing ferry
Photograph: By Christian Mueller / Courtesy of Shutterstock

Learn about Brooklyn's abolitionist heritage on this new free audio walking tour

Get to know local landmarks and important historical figures.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it, which is why it is important for all New Yorkers to dive deep into local Black history—and that's about to get much easier: a new free interactive walking tour in Brooklyn explores the borough's rich abolitionist heritage through specific sites and prominent figures. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Juneteenth events in NYC for 2024

The self-guided audio tour—created by the Black Gotham Experience and commissioned by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission—mostly concentrates around Brooklyn Heights, Fulton Ferry, Downtown Brooklyn and Fort Greene, neighborhoods that were home to large free Black communities in the 19th century. 

Broken down to about three separate parts, the tour is narrated by Isa Reyes and Kamau Ware and lasts approximately three hours in total. If you prefer to take it in in doses, you can do that, but make sure to follow the order of the parts for a complete experience (there are a total of 18 stops, 12 of which are historical landmarks). 

Part one of the tour takes you through the years 1820-1828 and starts at Fulton Ferry Landing in DUMBO, where Henry Ward Beecher delivered passionate anti-slavery sermons.

The second part of the tour covers the years between 1828 and 1855, when racial tensions were beginning to grow and the Black rights movement gained more strength. The tour ends with part three, which covers 1855-1920, the post-Civil War period when the borough became the cultural center of Black New York.

The audio tour, which you can find right here, is pretty intuitive to work with. You can zoom in and out of the accompanying interactive map to get a better sense of your surroundings or, perhaps, opt to listen to it from the comfort of your own couch without actually exploring the physical spaces discussed in the project. That would be a waste, though: there's something about seeing the Brooklyn landmarks that adds to the whole experience. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on podcasts

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.