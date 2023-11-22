Legendary theater the Apollo is about to undergo a major expansion

The Apollo Theater, the iconic Harlem venue at 253 West 125th Street by Frederick Douglass Boulevard, has announced plans to greatly expand its footprint in the area.

Rendering: Flyleaf Creative

Specifically, the venue is gearing up to launch the Apollo Stages at the Victoria, set to debut on February 1, 2024, just a bit away from the main stage. According to an official spokesperson, the destination will "further [enable] the Apollo to carry out its programming and community engagement."

RECOMMENDED: Poetry Me, Please is making history with a major show at The Apollo in November

The Apollo Stages at the Victoria will comprise of a 25,000-square-foot facility boasting two new stages, a gallery space administrative offices and a central lobby.

Rendering: Flyleaf Creative

Rendering: Flyleaf Creative

In addition to the expansion, the historic theater itself will undergo renovations starting in the summer of 2024. When that happens, the Apollo Stages at the Victoria will serve as the primary theater space.

"I cannot think of a more fitting way to usher in 90 years of The Apollo than with this exciting milestone—an expansion not just in terms of physical space, but of the stories we can tell, and the role we play in our community," said President and CEO Michelle Ebanks in an official statement. "The Apollo Stages at The Victoria allow us to further the ways we can support artists and organizations in Harlem and across New York while also increasing our programming and educational offerings and providing opportunities for the next generation of creatives of color."

Rendering: Kostow Greenwood Architects

The two flexible new studio theaters will be called the Jonelle Procope Theater, featuring 99 seats, and the 199-seat Theater One. Each one will be designed to accommodate various productions, from film screenings to theatrical offerings, live music performances, recordings and more.

Expect the iconic 125th Street theater entrance to feature a restored marquee and a new facade announcing the opening of Victoria.

"The entrance opens onto a restored lobby comprised of polished marble walls, intricate ornamentation, fluted columns, stately fireplace mantels, and arboretum-styled large mirrors," reads an official press release. "Past the entry corridor is a double-height lobby and wide staircase with marble balustrade, leading to the second floor, which hosts retail spaces."

Rendering: Kostow Greenwood Architects

The destination will also be home to the Laura and Frank Bakery Gallery.

Clearly, the legendary cultural institution is taking a step further in its history, proving its indelible importance when analyzing the city's character. We can't wait to catch a show at each one of the new theaters.