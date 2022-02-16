LES Gallery Night is back this Thursday

A great night out in New York doesn’t usually come cheap, but we have an in for you: LES Gallery Nights. The monthly event promoting local art spaces on the Lower East Side returns on Thursday, February 17. It’s the perfect way to up your cultural intake, and keep your cash. (Unless you’re in the market to buy some masterpieces, which, by all means, go for it!)

LES Gallery Night curates a self-guided walking tour of some of downtown’s coolest art spaces. Participating galleries and studios stay open after hours to allow visitors to interact with the work and the neighborhood in a new way. And yes, it’s all free! It takes place the third Thursday of every month, from 4pm–8pm, with dozens of spaces to stop into, all organized via Google Map.

No reservations are required, though most galleries require face masks and proof of vaccination. And unlike museums, well-behaved dogs are also welcomed into many galleries, if you want a fun night out with your pet.

This month, exhibits include “ART/WORK: How the Government- Funded CETA Jobs Program Put Artists to Work” at Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space (88 Essex St., No. 21, inside Essex Market); “a circle is a thought pattern”, poetry and sound by three artists at Essex Flowers (19 Monroe St.); a group chow by Chinese artists at Latitude Gallery (64A Bayard St.); as well as many, many more diverse exhibits promising to intrigue all types of art lovers. Some galleries will also be hosting openings timed to LES Gallery Night, including the organizing gallery, Marc Straus (299 Grand St.), which will debut a opening a solo exhibition by sculptor Chris Jones.

While you’re on the Lower East Side, consider grabbing a table at one of Time Out’s favorite Lower East Side restaurants, because there’s nothing more New York than discussing all the art you recently appreciated over a hefty pastrami sandwich from Katz’s Deli.