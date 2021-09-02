These Lower East Side restaurants are some of the hottest, most exciting and most famous in the city

The Lower East Side’s food scene is as diverse and dynamic as its history. Brushing up against Chinatown and Little Italy, it’s the sort of neighborhood where you can find the best New York deli just steps away from some of the city’s best sandwiches. Snack your way through some of the city’s best ice cream shops, order a slice of unparalleled pizza, and soak in the living history of New York City one bite at a time.

