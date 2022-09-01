Let me tell you—you’ll now be able to read columns from our editors!

If there’s one thing I love about New Yorkers, it’s how honest we are. The people of the Greatest City in the World are never afraid to share their opinions.

When I became editor at Time Out New York this summer, there were a lot of ideas swirling around in my head about how to amplify our voice as a New York City magazine run by and for New Yorkers.

For decades, we have been providing a constant stream of worthwhile events and serving as a record of the city’s culture, speaking to readers as if they were our closest friends.

But we’re more than just a city magazine—the staff here are also New Yorkers ourselves. And now, you’ll get to hear from our New York City experts directly! Starting next week, we will launch weekly columns by our editors called “Let Me Tell You” that will go live on our website each Wednesday and be featured in our weekly Thursday newsletters.

First up on Wednesday, September 7, is Amber Sutherland-Namako, our Food & Drink editor and reviewer, who has a talent for describing the dishes of this great city’s chefs in the most artful and relatable way. She’ll keep you updated on what’s going on in NYC (and Time Out Market New York) informed by her own experiences dining and drinking across the city and connect you to her newest reviews, developments in the food and drink world and offer her expert opinion on trends.

I couldn’t be more excited to share these editors’ unique voices

Every second Wednesday of the month, Anna Rahmanan, our News editor, who has been skillfully covering NYC for Time Out for over six years, will fill you in on the latest in NYC, from cool openings to news you can use as a New Yorker every second Friday. As someone with knowledge of a wide range of NYC topics, she’ll offer a unique perspective and be one to keep up with for news and commentary.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan, our Things to Do editor, will take on every third Wednesday of the month with an exciting bounty of things you need to check out, including the best comedy shows, moving art shows, must-see exhibits and ways to best celebrate the holidays, as well as filling you in on New Yorkers doing really cool things. You’ll get to tap into someone who gets to experience NYC’s best and most fun offerings across the boroughs.

And Adam Feldman, our Theater editor and reviewer who has been with Time Out New York for almost two decades, will write his column every fourth Wednesday. Adam’s keen eye for a good show, insight into the theater world and passion for performing arts will be evident in his columns just as it is if you follow his Twitter feed, but more so.

I couldn’t be more excited to share these editors’ unique voices so you can get the inside scoop on our great city. Don’t take my word for it—check in every Wednesday for the newest column!

And now, as we’ll do each week, here is our first...

Time Out Tip:

Go to the movies this weekend! We all know prices for movie tickets have continuously climbed, but for this weekend only, they’ll be set at just $3 a pop. On Saturday for National Cinema Day, dozens of NYC theaters (AMC and Regal included) will sell tickets for three bucks (not including tax or service fees), which is a real discount when you consider most places charge above $20 these days. Read all about it from Rossilynne’s post.