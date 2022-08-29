You can see a movie for just $3 this weekend at dozens of theaters around the city in honor of National Cinema Day.

On Saturday, September 3, participating movie theaters will show all movies in all formats at all showtimes for $3. Plus, you’ll see special in-theater promotions and sneak peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

Check your local theater to find out what’ll be playing, but we’ve seen everything on the line-up from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the classic Jaws on the list.

The event is hosted by Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting the cinema industry, to celebrate this summer’s record-breaking box office season. The nationwide event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a press release. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

You can check to see if your favorite cinema is in on the promotion by entering your ZIP Code at National Cinema Day’s website, where you can also see showtimes and buy tickets. Just a heads up that the $3 price doesn't include tax or ticketing fees.

See a show

Here are the participating theaters around New York City.

The Bronx

AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13

Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas

Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Downtown Brooklyn

Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas

Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX

Williamsburg Cinemas

Manhattan

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Lower Manhattan

AMC 19th St. East 6

AMC 34th Street 14

AMC Empire 25

AMC Lincoln Square 13

AMC Loews 84th Street 6

AMC Loews Kips Bay 15

AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9

AMC Orpheum 7

AMC Village 7

Cinépolis Chelsea

IFC Center

Regal Battery Park

Regal Essex Crossing & RPX

Regal E-Walk & RPX

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX

SVA Theatre

Queens

AMC Fresh Meadows 7

AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6

College Point Multiplex Cinemas

Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas

Kew Gardens Cinemas

Regal Atlas Park

Regal Tangram 4DX

Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX

Regal UA Midway

Staten Island

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Staten Island

AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11

Regal UA Staten Island & RPX

New Jersey