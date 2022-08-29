[title]
You can see a movie for just $3 this weekend at dozens of theaters around the city in honor of National Cinema Day.
On Saturday, September 3, participating movie theaters will show all movies in all formats at all showtimes for $3. Plus, you’ll see special in-theater promotions and sneak peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
Check your local theater to find out what’ll be playing, but we’ve seen everything on the line-up from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the classic Jaws on the list.
The event is hosted by Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting the cinema industry, to celebrate this summer’s record-breaking box office season. The nationwide event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens.
“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a press release. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
You can check to see if your favorite cinema is in on the promotion by entering your ZIP Code at National Cinema Day’s website, where you can also see showtimes and buy tickets. Just a heads up that the $3 price doesn't include tax or ticketing fees.
See a show
Here are the participating theaters around New York City.
The Bronx
- AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13
- Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas
Brooklyn
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Downtown Brooklyn
- Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas
- Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX
- Williamsburg Cinemas
Manhattan
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Lower Manhattan
- AMC 19th St. East 6
- AMC 34th Street 14
- AMC Empire 25
- AMC Lincoln Square 13
- AMC Loews 84th Street 6
- AMC Loews Kips Bay 15
- AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
- AMC Orpheum 7
- AMC Village 7
- Cinépolis Chelsea
- IFC Center
- Regal Battery Park
- Regal Essex Crossing & RPX
- Regal E-Walk & RPX
- Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX
- SVA Theatre
Queens
- AMC Fresh Meadows 7
- AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6
- College Point Multiplex Cinemas
- Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas
- Kew Gardens Cinemas
- Regal Atlas Park
- Regal Tangram 4DX
- Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX
- Regal UA Midway
Staten Island
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Staten Island
- AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11
- Regal UA Staten Island & RPX
New Jersey
- AMC Clifton Commons 16
- AMC Dine-in Theatres Shops at Riverside
- AMC Newport Centre 11
- AMC Ridgefield Park 12
- Kerasotes ShowPlace 14 at The Plaza at Harmon Mead