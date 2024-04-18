New York
The ‘Summer for the City’ dance floor
Photograph: Sachyn Mital

Lincoln Center is throwing a free summer festival with hundreds of events

Summer for the City is back with free shows, workshops, dance parties and more for the whole family.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Following the past years' success, Lincoln Center is gearing up to launch the third annual Summer for the City festival.

From June 12 through August 10, New Yorkers will get to attend over 200 free or choose-what-you-pay events that span a variety of topics, genres and  locations.

You can read through the entire calendar right here but standouts include virtual reality experience The Dream Machine, which features five distinct game-like interactive performances; a night of opera and drag with two superstar queens from RuPaul's Drag Race, Monét X Change and Sapphira Cristál; and a silent disco night as part of India Week with DJ Rajuju Brown.

The Garden View by Clint Ramos at Lincoln Center
Rendering: Evan Alexander | The Garden View by Clint Ramos at Lincoln Center

Also on the docket are dance classes, film screenings, outdoor concerto performances, wellness workshops and much more. 

It is almost insane that all participating events are gratis to attend, so make use of it!

Last year, visual designer Clint Ramos completely transformed the performing arts center's campus and, given that he's part of the project again this year, we suspect the destination to look just as extravagant again.

Clint Ramos’s installation on Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center
Rendering: Evan Alexander | Clint Ramos’s installation on Hearst Plaza

The city’s largest outdoor dance floor with a massive, 10-foot-wide disco ball—The Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza—will return for social dance nights, silent discos and more giant parties.

The Garden, on the other hand, is a greenhouse-like oasis that you'll want to relax in all day long. 

As usual, the center’s underground parking garage and driveway will serve as a speakeasy-inspired performance venue called The Underground at Jaffe Drive, while pop-up dining options will likely pepper the entire campus. 

Clearly, the staff at Lincoln Center has thought of it all.

Tickets to all the events will go on sale on May 16 right here

