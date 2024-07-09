Every fall, the Global Citizen Festival brings some of the most coveted artists to New York City in an effort to raise funds for the eradication of extreme poverty all over the world.

Today, the festival announced that LISA from the K-Pop group BLACKPINK will be joining Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro as a co-headlining artist at this year's festival.

RECOMMENDED: Post Malone and Doja Cat to headline this year's Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

BLACKPINK is arguably the most recognizable K-Pop girl group in the world right now, but all four of its members recently decided to pursue separate projects (BLACKPINK will continue to exist, but it will no longer be the center of its members' careers).

Last month, LISA released her new single, "Rockstar," which was her first number one single on the Global Excl. U.S. Billboard chart. Her performance in Central Park on September 28 will be her very first solo one.

The Global Citizen Festival coincides with the UN General Assembly and will call for governments, philanthropists and the private sector to ensure that the basic needs of the most impoverished people around the world are met, including access to healthcare, education and nutritious food, per a statement by the organization.

Previous headliners at the Global Citizen Festival in New York have included Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Rosalia and others. This year's shenanigans will be hosted by Hugh Jackman, who is a Global Citizen ambassador.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LISA for what will be her first ever solo performance at a music festival,” said Katie Hill, the Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations at Global Citizen, in an official statement. “LISA is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing. We look forward to welcoming LISA, and of course Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September!"

Tickets to the Global Citizen concert are free when you take an action to support the organization's mission, but be warned—they're in high demand. You can take the necessary actions on the Global Citizen app or on their website.