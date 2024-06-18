It's that time of the year again: Global Citizen Festival, the uber-popular annual music festival that has been taking over Central Park's Great Lawn since 2012, has announced this year's musical lineup: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will headline this fall's festivities on September 28, with additional performers set to be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to the musical acts, attendees will be treated to Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman's hosting efforts alongside appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall and the festival's curator Chris Martin of Coldplay fame.

Since its inception, the festival, which was originally organized by Global Poverty Project, has been focusing on ways to end extreme poverty around the world. This year in particular, things will not be different.

According to an official press release, the event "will unite [people] to call for urgent action to" defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.

Global Citizen has teamed up with a bunch of nonprofit organizations around the five boroughs to promote its mission, including Citymeals on Wheels, Black Surfing Rockaway, the Bowery Mission, Expecting Relief, South Asian Youth Action and YMCA of Greater New York - Bed Stuy, among others.

How to get tickets to the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

As usual, tickets to the massive concert are free.

To earn them, though, interested parties must actually take action on the Global Citizen app or on the festival's website right here to, according to the release, "demand change from governments and private sector leaders."

What does taking action entail? Peruse the website to find out, but examples include signing petitions, making donations, sharing social media posts and calling up elected officials.

All these cations will earn you points that will, in turn, help you get your hands on entries for the festival ticket draw. There are usually a bunch of different draws scheduled that you can enter multiple times. Needless to say, you can keep trying until you, hopefully, snag some passes.