Listen to MLK’s final speech in Washington Square Park tonight

In Washington Square Park getting everything ready to honor Dr. King tomorrow night. Starting at 7:30 his likeness will shine onto the arch as his final speech plays for all to hear. pic.twitter.com/9PNQcZwLVV — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 3, 2018

Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech. Delivered at Mason Temple in Memphis, the address took place the day before King’s assassination. Tonight, New York City will be commemorating the civil rights leader’s life with a grandiose spectacle at Washington Square Park.

That final speech, which has since been dubbed “I Have Been to the Mountaintop,” will be played in the park, and King’s likeness will be projected onto the Washington Square Arch. The entire speech lasts more than 40 minutes, and it's largely an extemporaneous reflection on the leader’s accomplishments and struggles. It caps off with the iconic quote: “I've seen the promise land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promise land.”

The event kicks of at 7:30pm in the park and is free to attend. If you want to further remember King’s life and legacy, an exhibition that explores his connection to New York City is currently running at the Museum of the City of New York.

Listen to the full speech below.

