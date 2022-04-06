Look inside the new Kim's Video at the Alamo

Just a few weeks ago, the iconic Kim's Video and Music—the video and music retail store that first opened in the East Village back in 1986—made its grand return to New York City, opening inside the newly launched Alamo Drafthouse location on Liberty Street.

Fans old and new rejoiced at the news and they have been flocking downtown ever since, likely to gaze at the unique collection of over 55,000 films (one of the largest in the world!) amassed by Youngman Kim, the owner of the original store who is also involved in the newest iteration of the shop.

Speaking of said collection, as fans of the destination already know, back in September of 2008, Kim announced that he would be closing the last location of his stores and give out his beloved titles to anyone who would agree to take them as a whole, intact unit under the stipulation that all members of the store could continue to have access to it. A few months later, the Sicilian town of Salemi purchased the lot as part of a village restoration effort but virtually no one has had access to it since then—until now.

You'll find all the films at the Alamo store which, as an on-site plaque makes clear, is actually dedicated to the municipality of Salemi "and its commitment to the promotion, maintenance and return of the collection."

Below, check out some photos from inside the new space:

Photograph: Randall Bellows III

Photograph: Randall Bellows III

Photograph: Randall Bellows III

Photograph: Randall Bellows III

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.