Love Life
Image: Courtesy Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

'Love Life' star William Jackson Harper shares his favorite NYC date spots

The 'Good Place' actor stars in the second season of 'Love Life' on HBO Max.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
The second series of HBO Max’s romantic comedy series Love Life premiered Oct 28 on HBO Max. This time around, the NYC-set series focuses on a book editor played by William Jackson Harper who is going through a divorce and getting back in the dating game. 

Harper, who’s also well known for playing Chidi on “The Good Place,” spoke with Time Out before the season began to give his own top picks for some of the best NYC date night restaurants you can take advantage of in your own love life.

You can find out more information on Love Life season two here.

1. Sofreh

"I don't know of a lot of Persian restaurants in the city, but Sofreh is a banger. Beautiful ambiance, and flavors I don't encounter often. Also...dope cocktails." Prospect Heights

2. Oxalis

"I dig this Prospect Heights joint because the menu changes pretty regularly, but it's always interesting, unexpected and so, so damn tasty. Going with the Carte Blanche menu could spark some interesting conversation. Prospect Heights 

3. Claro

"This spot is located in Gowanus. Great ambiance and laid back staff serving up some really interesting Oaxacan cuisine and the backyard is magic." Gowanus

4. Shuko

"This is a place for a flex, or a special occasion, or a Tuesday (if you got it like that) It's fancy, but with a super intimate feel, with some of the best sushi in the city. Feels like a secret, but it's totally not. It's popular as hell." Greenwich Village

5. Locanda Vini e olii

This is a great spot, on a tree-lined street, in the middle of a bunch of gorgeous brownstones in Clinton Hill with a very friendly, unfussy vibe. Great place to start a night out.  And the food is amazing." Clinton Hill

    Latest news

