New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
LUCALI basil pizza
Photograph: Paul WagtouiczLucali

Lucali’s new slice shop Baby Luc’s is now open in Brooklyn

But you’ll have to be one of the first hundred people in line to try the pie.

By
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

After Time Out first confirmed with Lucali owner Mark Iacono last month that his new slice shop was in the works, Baby Luc’s opened on Saturday with zero promotional fanfare but all the excitement we’ve come to expect for an operation by the famed pizzaiolo. 

In June, Iacono told us he was “nervous” about the new spot, even though Baby Luc’s has been in the theoretical works for quite some time, being that Lucali was originally intended as a slice shop. Lucali demonstrably worked out just fine in its eventual, whole pie form, as lines still accrue night after night. And it’s already the same deal at Baby Luc’s.

Iacono handily avoided speculating about Baby Luc’s potential appeal when we previously spoke, not wanting to “over-promise.” 

“You open up a restaurant, people will know about you,” Iacono said. People will come. But it’s up to you to get them to come back.” 

Those assertions have proven true in Baby Luc’s first days of service. The shop opened at 6pm on Saturday. Before 8pm, it was out of pies, with a staffer saying there’d be more tomorrow. But the lines kept getting longer in the days that followed. 

Baby Luc’s opens at 5pm today for the first 100 guests only, as will be the case until at least Sunday, July 25. We may not be able to cue up this evening, but we bet plenty of people will be, and we’ll be back at it soon. 

“We will get the pizza into the hands of the people,” Iacono said. 

Baby Luc’s is located at 387 Court Street and is open from 5pm until the pizza sells out. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Iconic Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.