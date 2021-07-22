Lucali’s new slice shop Baby Luc’s is now open in Brooklyn

But you’ll have to be one of the first hundred people in line to try the pie.

After Time Out first confirmed with Lucali owner Mark Iacono last month that his new slice shop was in the works, Baby Luc’s opened on Saturday with zero promotional fanfare but all the excitement we’ve come to expect for an operation by the famed pizzaiolo.

In June, Iacono told us he was “nervous” about the new spot, even though Baby Luc’s has been in the theoretical works for quite some time, being that Lucali was originally intended as a slice shop. Lucali demonstrably worked out just fine in its eventual, whole pie form, as lines still accrue night after night. And it’s already the same deal at Baby Luc’s.

Iacono handily avoided speculating about Baby Luc’s potential appeal when we previously spoke, not wanting to “over-promise.”

“You open up a restaurant, people will know about you,” Iacono said. People will come. But it’s up to you to get them to come back.”

Those assertions have proven true in Baby Luc’s first days of service. The shop opened at 6pm on Saturday. Before 8pm, it was out of pies, with a staffer saying there’d be more tomorrow. But the lines kept getting longer in the days that followed.

Baby Luc’s opens at 5pm today for the first 100 guests only, as will be the case until at least Sunday, July 25. We may not be able to cue up this evening, but we bet plenty of people will be, and we’ll be back at it soon.

“We will get the pizza into the hands of the people,” Iacono said.

Baby Luc’s is located at 387 Court Street and is open from 5pm until the pizza sells out.