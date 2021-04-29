New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Madame Tussauds Wax Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Madame Tussauds set to unveil a wax figure allegedly of Kamala Harris

It's the first vice president to ever be included in the museum.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Times Square attraction and recent steakhouse concierge for wax people Madame Tussauds Wax Museum announced a historic first this week: For the first time in its history, a vice president would be immortalized in wax and placed on display inside the museum’s New York location. Just which vice president they were referring to, however, remains a bit of a mystery.

The press release accompanying the announcement says that the figure would represent Kamala Harris, who made history on January 20th when she was sworn in as the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American vice president. The photos, on the other hand, seem to tell a different story.

Kamala Harris
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

 

Who's that? 

An unscientific poll conducted earlier today concluded that 100% of Time Out staffers don’t believe the aforementioned image looks like our current vice president. It does, however, appear that weeks have spent attempting to capture her likeness for the inarguable honor.

“The clay heads were created by a team of studio artists based in London and represent meticulous detail captured by researching hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the famous U.S. leader’s faces,” said Madame Tussauds in a statement, regarding the process. “The heads took six weeks to sculpt and the figures will take between four to six months to complete.”

New Yorkers will have the opportunity to see the wax figure in person later this year, when Madame Tussauds unveils it, alongside a—let's be honest—far more recognizable President Biden, in an oval office scene where both will be wearing replicas of their outfits worn to the 46th presidential inauguration. Maybe the purple blazer and dress will be a closer match?

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.