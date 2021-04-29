Madame Tussauds set to unveil a wax figure allegedly of Kamala Harris

It's the first vice president to ever be included in the museum.

Times Square attraction and recent steakhouse concierge for wax people Madame Tussauds Wax Museum announced a historic first this week: For the first time in its history, a vice president would be immortalized in wax and placed on display inside the museum’s New York location. Just which vice president they were referring to, however, remains a bit of a mystery.

The press release accompanying the announcement says that the figure would represent Kamala Harris, who made history on January 20th when she was sworn in as the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American vice president. The photos, on the other hand, seem to tell a different story.

Photograph: Courtesy Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Who's that?

An unscientific poll conducted earlier today concluded that 100% of Time Out staffers don’t believe the aforementioned image looks like our current vice president. It does, however, appear that weeks have spent attempting to capture her likeness for the inarguable honor.

“The clay heads were created by a team of studio artists based in London and represent meticulous detail captured by researching hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the famous U.S. leader’s faces,” said Madame Tussauds in a statement, regarding the process. “The heads took six weeks to sculpt and the figures will take between four to six months to complete.”

New Yorkers will have the opportunity to see the wax figure in person later this year, when Madame Tussauds unveils it, alongside a—let's be honest—far more recognizable President Biden, in an oval office scene where both will be wearing replicas of their outfits worn to the 46th presidential inauguration. Maybe the purple blazer and dress will be a closer match?

