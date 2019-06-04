Madonna will play a finale show for World Pride in NYC

Is there a better way to end June 30th’s Pride festivities then to be serenaded by the Queen of Pop herself?

On Monday, suitably donned in a rainbow towel and a straw hat etched with the word “brave”, Madonna announced that she had “heard you” and would be “on Pride Island where [she] was born” to celebrate humanity’s love for each other.

Even though we all know the gay icon’s hometown is in fact in Michigan, Madonna’s comment is more than appropriate since she has supported the Pride community since the beginning. And in the last decade, she has wielded her power and platform to fervently speak out against anti-LGBTQ practices in Russia, Romania and Malwai.

Her efforts culminated last month when she was presented with the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards Ceremony. The June performance will serve as the kickoff for “Madame X”, Madonna’s newest album which emphasizes her many identities: “Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. An equestrian. A student. A child. A mother. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love.”

Indeed, our Madame X will be in the house of love this month as fans flock to Pride Island to see the beloved material girl closing out the month-long celebration with what will be (we imagine) a vogue-worthy bang.

For more details, visit 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org.