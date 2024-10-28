Magnolia Bakery is now selling banana pudding-flavored edibles

New York's iconic Magnolia Bakery has already got the banana pudding market cornered (and for good reason: have you ever tasted something so delicious?) and, now, the company hopes to expand its reach by tapping into the legal cannabis business via its iconic dessert.

The company has joined forces with Incredibles Cannabis (see what they did there?) to start selling THC-infused variations of both their legendary banana pudding and red velvet desserts in the form of chocolate bars.

You can currently snatch both products at all RISE Dispensary locations in New York, including the Manhattan one at 2 East 30th Street by Fifth Avenue near the Empire State Building. According to an official press release, online orders will also kick off by the end of the month.

To be clear: you won't be able to pick any of these up at Magnolia Bakery destinations around town.

Photograph: Courtesy of Magnolia Bakery

The Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar is made with vanilla pudding, of course, plus crunchy vanilla cookies and freeze-dried bananas. The Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar, on the other hand, combines crimson cake, cream cheese and dark chocolate.

Despite its Manhattan longevity—Magnolia Bakery was founded in the West Village back in 1996—the company has actually been selling edibles outside of the city for about a year now so local fans have been asking for the products for quite some time.

"For months, our loyal customers have asked, 'When will your collaboration with incredibles be available in New York?'," said Sara Gramling, Vice President PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery, in an official statement. "Today, we can finally say that these fan-favorite bars can be purchased in our home state of New York."

We can only imagine how indulging in the treats might lead customers to crave an actual banana pudding dessert from Magnolia Bakery—a win-win, as they say.