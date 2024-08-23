Magnolia Bakery just opened inside LaGuardia Airport

At this point, Magnolia Bakery has reached New York landmark status, and its unique cupcakes and desserts are the emblematic of the city we call home.

Thankfully, taking Magnolia cupcakes out of New York City's borders is about to get a lot easier: the famous brand just set up shop at LaGuardia Airport's new Delta C Terminal near gates 60-69. The opening marks the brand's first-ever airport location.

RECOMMENDED: New York has the best pizza in the world, and we have the list to prove it

Expect plenty of crowd favorites on site, including the classic cupcakes, the beloved banana pudding, plus brownies, cheesecakes, merch and more.

The cupcake shop first opened in 1996 in the West Village and quickly attracted crowds for its high-quality baked goods. Since then, the bakery has opened ten locations across the city, including Grand Central Station, Hudson Yards, Rockefeller Center and Central Park South. International addresses abound as well.

The newest location is part of a huge overhaul of LaGuardia's Terminal C, which consolidated 37 gates into one big facility with floor-to-ceiling windows, new art installations, automated check-in counters and several new restaurants, including a Chuko ramen and a Greek tavern.

Magnolia Bakery at LaGuardia Airport is open Mondays through Sundays from 5am to 9pm.