Manhattanhenge
Photograph: Shutterstock

Manhattanhenge returns this weekend for the last time this year

Here's where to catch it for the perfect shot.

By
Shaye Weaver
The Instagrammable summer ritual we all love to witness, Manhattanhenge, is back this weekend for the last time in 2021.

The event—when the setting sun lines up perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan and illuminates its cross streets—only happens twice a year. The first one always takes place at the end of May.

Listen to Neil deGrasse Tyson explain the phenomenon below:

According to the American Museum of Natural History, you can catch the last Manhattanhenge at these times:

Sunday at 8:20pm, when you'll see the full sun on the grid
Monday at 8:21pm, when you'll see the half-sun on the grid

To see it best, make sure to get as far east in Manhattan as you can, meaning that when you look west you can see New Jersey. The best spots are on Manhattan's main east/west thoroughfares—14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th street—as well as the Tudor City Overpass and at Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City.

Already, the sun has been making gorgeous appearances on the grid this week:

