Map: NYC street closures for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are taking over Madison Square Garden this Sunday, marking the first time that the event has been held in New York since 2003. The awards are expected to give the local economy a $200 million boost, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, but have been mired in controversy following a report from Crain’s last week stating that the production is currently $6 million to $8 million over budget.

But, as they say, the show must go on, regardless of the behemoth price tag that comes with hosting a major event in midtown. And while the show in question might be a boon for the city at large, it'll be an absolute pain in the rear for anyone who finds themselves in the vicinity of MSG on Sunday night.

The NYC Department of Transportation has put out an initial list of street closures for the Grammys, which will stop traffic at the discretion of the NYPD, according to a release. The affected areas will be the entire stretch bounded by Seventh and Eight Avenues and 28th and 34th Streets; Seventh Avenue between 34th and 42nd Streets; and 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 34th Streets between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

In case that’s hard to picture, here’s a handy map that breaks down all the affected streets:

If you happen to be commuting through Penn Station during the awards, your experience will likely be even more miserable than usual, and we hope that the ghost of Bowie has mercy on your soul.

The Grammys kick off at 7:30pm on Sunday, January 28, and will be airing on CBS.

