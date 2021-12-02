New York
Timeout

Mariah Carey x Milk Bar cake
Photograph: Courtesy of Milk Bar

Mariah Carey just launched her very own cake with NYC favorite Milk Bar

All we want for Christmas is... Mariah Carey's cake, apparently!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In what seems to be a big departure from her usual enterprises, superstar vocalist Mariah Carey has just partnered with award-winning dessert destination Milk Bar to launch her very own cake, now available for purchase.

The six-inch treat supposedly feeds a group of 8-12 people and it features a double chocolate chip cake with cheesecake, caramel, coffee milk crumble and caramel frosting. 

At $80, the limited-edition offering sounds pretty worth it to us, considering you'll get to tell your friends that it was created by the Mariah Carey.

The collaboration, which might sound eclectic at first glance, is actually part of a larger push behind the musical icon's new line of cream liqueurs called Black Irish.

"The holidays are the perfect time for something sweet, which is why I'm so excited to partner with Milk Bar to bring the flavors of Black Irish salted caramel to life with the double chocolate caramel cream cake," says Carey in an official statement about the endeavor. "Inspired by Black Irish, this cake is perfect for holiday parties or simply for indulging your sweet tooth—a tasty morsel that I know everyone will enjoy."

The launch is also part of Milk Bar's own Holiday Lab Program, through which the company drops limited-edition products from their experimental kitchens every Monday. Previous items, including a Cinnaswirl Pie (a cinnamon roll/cheesecake hybrid) and a Thanksgiving croissant stuffed with cranberry sauce and roasted turkey (you read that right), have already sold out. You can sign up for drop alerts right here.

Believe it or not, this actually isn't Carey's first foray into the world of sweets. Last year, the Christmas hypewoman announced the launch of a delivery-only cookie brand that was... pretty good?

We, of course, have already ordered our Mariah Christmas cake (yes, that is what we are going to call it) and can't wait to savor every bite of it while listening to "All I Want for Christmas is You" on a loop

