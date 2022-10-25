Mariah Carey will play a special holiday concert in NYC this Christmas

The queen of Christmas is back, this time taking over our very own Madison Square Garden.

Mariah Carey just announced that she will play a a special Christmas-themed concert at the New York arena on December 13.

Tickets to the festive affair, officially dubbed "Merry Christmas to All!" tour, are going on sale this Friday at 10am right here (American Express card holders currently have access to the pre-sale). Given the 52-year-old Grammy award-winning artist's level of popularity and clout—especially in relation to the holidays—we expect passes to sell out pretty quickly so make sure to set a reminder for yourself before the weekend.

Hardcore fans will be delighted to know that, upon ticket checkout, they'll also be able to buy an exclusive themed T-shirt and a copy of of Carey's new illustrated holiday book, The Christmas Princess. Scheduled to drop on November 1, the picture book is a "modern fairy tale featuring a Little Mariah who sets off on a wintry, wondrous journey, ultimately discovering the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world." How Mariah is that?

Just a couple of days before her New York show, on December 11, Carey will take over the stage of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, for a similar Christmas-themed concert.

If you're anything like us, you've probably already been listening to Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas is You" track on a loop since Labor Day. Who can blame us? It's the most wonderful time of the year, after all.