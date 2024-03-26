The historic hotel where The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald ordered his go-to martini is celebrating the cocktail in a year-long tribute with several really cool experiences tailored toward martini enthusiasts.

Guests to the Knickerbocker Hotel, which is rumored to be the birthplace of the dry martini, will introduce a bespoke martini cart, martinis on-demand in-room service, “21+ elevator hours,” and a seasonal Martini Rooftop Garden, says a press release. It’ll also launch a Martini World Tour to unveil its new martini recipe and history book and have guest bartenders host Martini Masterclasses.

The martini is a huge part of the hotel’s history. The story goes that bartender Martini de Arma di Taggia concocted the dry martini in the early 1900s in the hotel bar, and from 1907 to 1920, the hotel was the place to go for a solid dry martini, attracting folks like John D. Rockefeller and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“No other cocktail has such a firm grip on society or culture as the martini does, and every generation is flocking to quintessential New York City bars to indulge in the very best this city has to offer,” said Scott Case, Hotel Manager at The Knickerbocker. “The martini, like The Knickerbocker itself, is a classic and iconic piece of history that has reimagined itself as a landmark in today’s society. In dedicating ourselves to the ‘Year of the Martini,’ we aim to create memorable moments for our guests that celebrate both our unique history and our place in today’s sophisticated cocktail scene.”

Starting in April, The Knickerbocker will introduce a new Martini Lounge on its fourth floor. There you can unwind and try out Chef Charlie Palmer’s reimagined steakhouse, Charlie Palmer Steak IV, and order the Martini Cart—a tableside service where you can watch the classic cocktail (the original dry martini recipe) be made right in front of you. Martinis from the cart will be complemented by Chef Adam Raksin’s gourmet caviar topped-martini bite.

Later on this spring, The Knickerbocker will open a rooftop bar, St. Cloud Rooftop, which will be full of lemon and olive trees and rosemary bushes—inspired by martini garnishes. Guests to the rooftop may even be directed to a 21+ Elevator for a surprise treat.

Photograph: courtesy of The Knickerbocker Hotel | The Knickerbocker rooftop

For those staying at the hotel later this year, room service can deliver a DIY martini kit by Cocktail Kingdom with mini gin bottles, vermouth, and garnishes. It also comes with a monogrammed mixing glass, a Japanese-style jigger, a bar spoon, a premium julep strainer and TV-guided video instructions.

Off-site, the original Knickerbocker dry martini will be made at fellow Leading Hotels of the World properties during three-day pop-ups at L’Oscar in London, Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, and Bless in Madrid. Meanwhile, these hotels will share their versions of the martini at The Knickerbocker so hotel guests and locals can try them out. Author and cocktail historian David Wondrich will host six Masterclasses from these international experts throughout the year, the press release says.

Wonderich is also writing a martini recipe and history book for The Knickerbocker, which will be unveiled this year.

To keep track of the celebration, make sure to follow The Knickerbocker on Facebook, Instagram or X.