Massive illuminated heads and a glowing bench are lighting up downtown Manhattan

Two dynamic new light sculptures are brightening up the Financial District.

Downtown Manhattan is a little bit brighter these days.

Two new light sculptures, dubbed "C/C" and "Talking Heads," have been installed next to 85 Broad Street, bringing dynamic and colorful art to the area.

"C/C," designed by Singapore-based artist Angela Chong, is a practical piece of art (you can sit on it) and is made of contoured acrylic panels bound by steel. The futuristic artwork casts complex shadows by day and transforms into a colorful LED light show at night.

Photograph: Courtesy Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen

"Talking Heads," designed by Viktor Vicsek, is two 21-foot-tall sculptures that "communicate" through emotion. The heads emote (making facial expressions) with more than 4,000 LEDs.

This is the fourth public art activation the Downtown Alliance has installed in Lower Manhattan's public plazas over the past two years—the others included "Prismatica," "Oscillation" and "Ziggy.”

"Winter is a time when many New Yorkers might need some additional light and whimsy in their lives," Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin said. "This is a great historic location that is also convenient to the fun restaurants on nearby Stone Street."

The sculptures will be up through March 21.

Photograph: Courtesy Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen

