Giant illuminated rainbow prisms are being installed along Broadway

2021 isn’t off to the most zen of starts, but a new work of art coming to the Garment District is hoping to bring a bit of soothing sparkle to midtown.

Prismatica, an immersive art installation consisting of 25 rainbow-like prisms, will be installed this Monday on the Broadway pedestrian plaza between 39th and 40th streets, courtesy of the Garment District Alliance.

The six-foot-tall prisms will reflect a kaleidoscope of colors as they move, creating a colorful environment for pedestrians to traverse. Along with the colorful reflections, musical sounds will create a truly immersive landscape along the public thoroughfare.

“As our city continues to fight against this pandemic and recover, it was important for us to kick off a new, fresh year by introducing a bright and colorful public art installation to the heart of Midtown Manhattan that would inspire New Yorkers to remain hopeful and resilient,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. “Prismatica is truly a captivating exhibition that will be sure to delight all who visit the Garment District while providing a safe and socially-distanced outdoor experience this winter.”

The glittering work of art was created by RAW Design in collaboration with ATOMIC3, with Dix au Carré leading the sound design, lighting design by ATOMIC3 and Jean-François Piché and production and technical direction by ATOMIC3 and Louis Héon. It was first presented in 2014 at the Place des Festivals in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles.

And that’s not the only bit of Canada migrating south with the exhibition—on top of the street level winter kaleidoscope, the Garment District Alliance is partnering with The Québec Government Office in New York to celebrate the new exhibition with a pop-up "sugar shack" next Thursday, January 14. From 12:30–2:30pm, you’ll be able to swing by the sparkly spot to pick up some free, fresh Canadian maple syrup taffy made by Chef Dominic Sylvain.

The outdoor art installation will be on view through January 30. Looking for more great art to see in NYC? These are the best art exhibitions in NYC right now.

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC’s MetroCard will be completely gone in two years

- Eight ways Pixar’s “Soul” gets NYC right

- The best events in NYC this January

- The 100 best movies of all time

- New Yorkers say goodbye to the city’s most infamously chaotic McDonald’s

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.