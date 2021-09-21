Massive origami sculptures have taken over this NYC neighborhood

Giant origami-inspired sculptures now decorate Broadway, bringing a child-like whimsy to the Garment District.

The installation, entitled "Hacer: Transformations," features seven massive paper-like animals: two dark turquoise coyotes, two medium turquoise rabbits, a magenta elephant, a yellow dog and a green bear cub.

It's located on the public plazas of Broadway Boulevard in the Garment District between 36th and 39th Streets and will be there through November 23.

The installation is part of Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program made possible through Arterventions, part of the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program.

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

"As we head into the fall, we want the Garment District to be a welcoming and enjoyable space for all visitors, whether they are returning to the office, travelling, or just passing through," said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. "We know these supersized sculptures will bring a smile to everyone’s face, and we encourage all to stop by and snap a picture with their favorite origami-inspired creation!"

California artist Hacer, which means "to make" in Spanish, created the sculptures from powder-coated steel—the largest of the series, "Coyote, Stalking," is a whopping 14 feet long.

Hacer, the artist, works as a sculptor designing and building large-scale, origami-inspired forms in bold, solid colors. He had a difficult childhood and now aims to "elicit a dynamic response about the viewer’s relationship to their childhood and believes through this interaction all can begin anew" like he did, according to the Garment District Alliance.

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

He's worked on the west coast but is now starting to exhibit here on the east coast—this is his first large-scale solo show in New York.

"We are delighted to present Hacer: Transformations, in which the whimsical works are transforming Broadway for New Yorkers and visitors alike,” said Emmanuel Fremin, owner of Fremin Gallery. "Following more than a year of COVID-19 related restrictions, this outdoor show of Hacer's works brings cheer and optimism to the heart of New York City."

