Massive photography museum Fotografiska New York is set to reopen this month

The first season at the newly opened photography museum, Fotografiska, was cut short when New York City shut down in March, but it finally has a plan for reopening.

On Monday, the Flatiron District museum announced it would reopen to the public on July 29 at a much smaller capacity and with timed entry. For members, that date is July 24, 25 and 26.

Museums are allowed to reopen under Phase 4, which is on track to begin Monday, July 20.

Visitors to Fotografiska will be given access in half-hour increments in order to keep capacity at 25 percent, and safety measures will be in place to further keep people safe. Everyone must wear a face mask and keep six feet apart, and the museum will be taking visitors' temperatures before letting them in. In addition to that, hand sanitizer will be throughout the building and common surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized frequently. Visitors will see plexiglass shields at the front desk and will be able to do cashless/contactless purchases at its store. (There will also be private personal shopping and convenient curbside pickup appointments available on Tuesdays when the museum is closed to the public.) The museum's café on the first floor will also be open for carryout service.

Fotografiska will also have special pricing for the rest of the year: $24 general admission and $14 for seniors, students and military personnel. The museum will also offer free admission to first responders and frontline healthcare providers through 2020.

The gallery itself mounts temporary exhibits featuring photos from "grand masters and emerging talent" that range from "easily accessible to hardcore conceptual." The inaugural program comprised solo exhibitions by contemporary photographers Ellen von Unwerth, Tawny Chatmon, Adi Nes and Helene Schmitz, along with work by noted international photojournalist Anastasia Taylor-Lind. The full reopening exhibition lineup will be announced next week.

The museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11am to 9pm.

