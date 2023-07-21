This summer was a big one for hip-hop: the world-changing genre was born right here, in the South Bronx to be exact, in 1973, and all season long, New Yorkers have been celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with events and activations all across the city. Now even the Mayor's Office is getting in on the celebrations with a free block party series honoring that musical legacy.

On Thursday, July 20, Mayor Eric Adams today announced a partnership with "ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS" to host "5X5 Block Party Series,” a series of free block parties, concerts and events that will take place across all five boroughs this August. Hip-hop icon KRS-One—the Bronx-born rapper behind tracks like "Sound of da Police“, “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love),” and “My Philosophy”—will help curate the series, as well as perform at the block parties.

Along with live performances, the events will consist of DJ sets, street-art installations, food vendors, educational talks and interactive experiences. And each night, the city will collaborate with Pixis Drones to put on a free drone light show at each of the parties, honoring iconic hip-hop imagery. Other city-wide activations include a collaboration with LISA Project NYC to create 50 murals across all five boroughs from July through Labor Day to pay homage to the lasting influence of hip-hop on popular culture.

"The growth of hip hop into a worldwide cultural phenomenon is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and passion of New York City," said Mayor Adams. "From the Boogie Down Bronx, to Wu Tang in Staten Island, to the pioneers in Queens, to the storytellers in Brooklyn and the clubs in Manhattan, hip hop has told the story of New York City and our people. These block party concerts will celebrate 50 years of hip hop, and I look forward to partnering with 'ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS' to check the rhyme this summer."

"From block parties to citywide murals, we're lighting up 50 years of hip hop's legacy," said KRS-One. "As we celebrate the art form that uplifts communities and empowers voices worldwide, let's curate a symphony of creativity, innovation, and passion, making history with every beat. Together, we honor the past and inspire the future, proving that hip hop is not just a genre but a cultural movement that speaks to the heart of humanity."

The schedule for the free block parties is below, though a full lineup of performances and other activations is still to be announced:

Brooklyn

Saturday, August 5

3pm – 9:30pm

Fulton Street & Washington Avenue

Queens

Sunday, August 6

3pm – 9:30pm

Vernon Boulevard & 41st Avenue

The Bronx

Saturday, August 12

1pm – 9:30pm

1520 Sedgwick Avenue