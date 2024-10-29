Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams released a proposal seeking to transform a large portion of the Meatpacking District into a new 24/7 "cultural hub" complete with mixed-income housing, new public spaces and expanded versions of both the High Line and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Dubbed Gansevoort Square, the 66,000-square-foot area on Little West 12th Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue would, according to an official press release, "deliver needed affordable housing and open space and cement the Meatpacking District as a global destination and economic engine for the city."

The project would be partially built on the lot where the Gansevoort Meat Market currently stands. The meatpackers currently operating out of the market have already agreed to the leave the site early—basically vacating the neighborhood of the very folks that have earned it its legendary name.

In the market's stead, Adams hopes to build up to 600-mixed-income housing units, including as many as 300 affordable options, and a new 11,200-square-foot public space.

That leaves about 45,000 square feet of additional development area that could potentially lead to an expansion of High Line facilities and of the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has a "right of first offer" on the meat market site. The sub-project would include a novel gallery, education and learning spaces.

“This is an incredible opportunity to not only deliver needed housing for New Yorkers, but create a vibrant 24/7 live, work, play, and learn community right in the heart of one of New York’s most iconic neighborhoods,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball in an official statement. “Through a mutual decision with the Gansevoort Meat Market to leave the site early, we are able to unlock enormous potential to further expand upon what is becoming a premier cultural destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

The massive project is still in the beginning phases but it's clear that, if Adams and his team are able to move forward with this all, one of the most iconic NYC neighborhoods might soon look very different.