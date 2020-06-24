Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to open NYC beaches

Here's what you need to know before you go.

With temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, news that New York City beaches are opening could not have come at a better time.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday morning that all NYC beaches will open July 1.

"The lifeguards are ready to go, training is being completed...it will be a great day for New York City and another part of our comeback and a great opportunity for people to stay cool," he said. "It will be wonderful to be able to go back in the water ... and we are able to do it because this city got healthier and healthier over the past few weeks."

New York State beaches opened back on Memorial Day weekend, but the mayor held off on NYC beaches because our COVID-19 numbers were too great. He warned that beach crowds could easily get out of hand and could spread the virus. And since many New Yorkers do not have cars to transport themselves to their beach day, they'd cram onto MTA buses and subways to get there, which was another concern.

"We've seen too many states in the country that have had a horrible resurgence of this disease," the mayor said on Wednesday. "We're not going to let that happen here."

So, while beaches will be fully open to swimming, there will still be rules to follow:

Beach-goers should only visit with members of their immediate household;

They must keep six feet from people while swimming and on beaches and boardwalks;

They have to keep beach blankets and chairs at least 10 feet apart from others;

and they have to wear a mask when they can't maintain social distance and refrain from group activities.

Before you head out for some surf and sand, make sure to check out our list of the best beaches in NYC.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best LGBTQ+ things to do in New York right now

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- The Met Breuer is closing its doors for good

- These NYC restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining this week

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story