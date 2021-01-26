Meet the adorable NYC pups heading to this year's Puppy Bowl

What we're looking forward to most this Super Bowl isn't watching Tom Brady get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a trophy, but taking delight in the 70 puppies playing in this year's Puppy Bowl XVII. Call us soft, but after the year we've had, what we really want to see is some cuddly puppies running around with a squeaky football toy!

On Sunday, February 7, we'll get to do that. The three-hour on discovery+ and Animal Planet will pit "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" against each other—paw to paw—to win the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy. (Last year, Team Fluff won the prize.) Team Ruff will be outfitted in "Tail Mary Tangerine" bandanas while Team Fluff will be in "Bark Blue."

As they play, fans at home will see slow-motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the water bowl cam, aerial shots of the field and epic drone shots. Kristen Bell, Valerie Bertinelli, Duff Goldman and others will do some Pup Close and Personal highlights as the game goes on. And for the first time ever, adoptable puppy cheerleaders will root on the teams. Midway through the game, adoptable kitties will take over for the half-time show with a neon dance party with jams by senior rescue cat DJ Grand Master Scratch.

The best part of the whole game though is that every puppy is up for adoption. More than 20 rescues will be represented at the Puppy Bowl, including five from New York City (Muddy Paws Rescue, Rescue Dogs Rock, Foster Dogs Inc., Rescue City and The Sato Project). From these city rescues, there will be 19 playing pups that hail from the five boroughs.

Puppy Bowl is 16 for 16 with an adoption rate of 100 percent meaning all puppies (and kittens) featured in the Puppy Bowl over the past 16 years have found a forever home.

Below, meet 10 of the Puppy Bowl puppies from NYC who are looking for a new family:

Fozzie

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Fozzie, Team Fluff

Getting his own spotlight, Fozzie will experience his first-ever grooming from Harlem Doggie Day Spa on TV.

Erica

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Erica, Team Fluff

Argos

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Argos, Team Ruff

Foxy Cleopatra

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Foxy Cleopatra, Team Fluff

Archer

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Archer, Team Ruff

Paulie

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Paulie, Team Ruff

Hashbrown

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Hashbrown, Team Ruff

Marigold

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Marigold, Team Fluff

Ginkgo

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Ginkgo, Team Fluff

Coltrane

Photograph: Courtesy discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman Coltrane, Team Ruff

You can learn more about how to adopt a puppy and see even more that are available at discovery.com.

