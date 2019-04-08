Meet the confetti cake queen behind SoHo's Flour Shop bakery

Looking for places for dessert in NYC? SoHo's Flour Shop bakery will satisfy your sweet tooth in full saturation. It's also one of our favorite places to find one of the best birthday cake slices.

You may know Amirah Kassem as a baker who was catapulted to fame for making six-layer cakes in the shape of takeout containers, disco balls, hamburgers and other optical illusions. At Flour Shop, her first brick-and-mortar, she's expanded upon her desserts, with exploding funfetti cakes inspired by piñatas she had growing up in Mexico. Now, New York's queen of cakes is launching her first-ever book, The Power of Sprinkles. "I grew up in a house where it was okay to play with color. I was even encouraged to make a mess," writes Kassem about her childhood in the book out April 9th; her mother was known for expressing her generosity through fabulous birthday cakes, for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Today, Kassem pairs her background in fashion with her homegrown baking skills, for one of the most aesthetically pleasing cake offerings in New York. In these dark political times, isn't radical, pure joy what we're all after? Power to ya, sprinkles.

Saturday, April 13th you can meet the Flour Shop founder yourself and check out her new book at a signing held at Flour Shop from 12-3 PM. With every purchase, guests will receive a free Push-Pop (while supplies last). No RSVP necessary, this event is open to the public.

Flour Shop is located at 177 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10013, in SoHo.