After a seven-year hiatus, Meghan Trainor is finally returning to the stage. A lot has changed since Trainor’s last tour: she has released four more albums, she has a Christmas album under her belt, Trainor married none other than Juni Cortez from Spy Kids and is even a mother of two! Now, the pop star is gracing her fans with a nationwide tour in celebration of her latest album release Timeless, which hit the world on June 7.

Who can believe it’s been a whopping 10 years since her debut album, Title, which included sing-along bangers like “All About That Bass” and “Dear Future Husband.” Trainor’s Timeless Tour will begin September 1 and run throughout most of October, hitting all major arenas. The timeless icon will be joined by opener Paul Russell and special guest TikTok influencer and supposed best friend Chris Olsen. On this special NYC date, the stage will also welcome Natasha Bedingfield a.k.a. Miss Unwritten.

When is Meghan Trainor performing at Madison Square Garden NYC?

Trainor will take to the Madison Square Garden arena on September 25. Her tour has a whopping 26 stops, and NYC’s big appearance is almost slap bang in the middle.

How do I get tickets? Dare-I-say VIP tickets?

There are still plenty of tickets available and they can be purchased here. The prices range from $55 and work their way up to around the $200 mark for the best seats in the house.

If the concert alone is simply not enough Trainor, there are two V.I.P packages available for purchase. These two, namely Workin’ On It Diamond or Workin’ On It Gold VIP, offer practically the same perks from a premium reserved seat, pre-show soundcheck and Q&A with the pop star, a gift item, to an invitation to Workin’ On It live podcast taping and Q&A session with the cast of said podcast, early entry, and a lanyard! What more could you ask for? The one difference is that the Diamond package promises a reserved seat within the first 20 rows. The price of these special tickets range from $382 to $413.

What will the setlist look like?

Sadly we won’t know the setlist until Trainor’s opening show is over, but we can expect a mishmash of her early releases, new tracks and everything in between. We can hopefully bank on classics like “All About That Bass,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and “Dear Future Husband” from the 2015 album Title. As well as Timeless’ best hits from “Been Like This” to “Whoops,” as well as her just-released single with opener Paul Russell “Sippin’”. Hopefully, the Grammy-winning star will also spin in some acoustic hits, more nostalgic tracks, and dress it all up in major tour paraphernalia with backup dancers and all.