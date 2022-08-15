Melissa Etheridge will star in an Off Broadway solo show this fall

'Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life' will run for three weeks only.

Fall is rapidly approaching and with it come a number of new cultural pursuits that New Yorkers are already excited about, including the world premiere of Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge's new Off Broadway solo show.

Dubbed Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window — A Journey Through Life, the production will kick off on October 13 at New World Stages at 340 West 50th Street by Eighth Avenue.

The show is scheduled to play 12 performances only throughout three weeks, to an audience of less than 500 folks per night—so if you do want to catch it, make sure to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale to the public this Wednesday at 10am right here.

Written by Etheridge herself, the show will dissect her career and life, exploring episodes from her childhood in Kansas and, of course, featuring some of the most iconic songs she's ever released, including "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One."

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to debut this deeply personal show in New York this fall," Etheridge said in an official statement about the news. "While I've been telling my life stories through my lyrics and concert tours for many years, this is going to be something new for me. I cannot wait to feel the exchange of energy and deep connection that's provided by an intimate theater experience. That’s going to rock."

This actually isn't Etheridge's first debut on a theater stage: back in 2010, she played St. Jimmy in Green Day's American Idiot show on Broadway.

As Broadway aficionados know, the singer follows a solid list of musicians who at one point turned to the theater stage to offer fans a more intimate type of concert, including the wonderful Bruce Springsteen.

Before starring in this newly announced production, the multi-faceted Etheridge will also finish her national tour "One Way Out" and release her first-ever graphic novel, called Heartstrings. She is clearly a busy gal.