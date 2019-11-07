Mercury will be visible from New York as it passes across the sun on Monday

Gird your loins: Mercury is in transit! Or maybe it's going to be? I don't know what this means either, but let's find out, shall we?

On a technical level, Mercury being in transit means that the planet will be moving between the Earth and the sun. You'll actually be able to see the planet as it scoots across the face (or 'disk') of the sun, but you'll have to look directly into the sun to do it, so maybe don't? IDK, you do you. At any rate, the event will take five-and-a-half hours so you've got some time to decide. The celestial event will last roughly from 7:30am until 1pm on Monday.

It's understandable that people are excited for the transit since it's a rare event: The next one won't occur until 2032. That being said, if you do want to hop up to your office roof to check out the solar event, make sure you take proper precautions; staring into the sun is never a good idea. Shocking, right? Consider this service journalism. Only ever look directly into the sun through a specially-made solar filter, even if you see world leaders doing otherwise. Using sunglasses won't cut it - even really dark ones. Check out Space dot com for more information on the transit and how to safely observe it from the comfort of Earth.

Astrologically speaking, Mercury apparently signifies intelligence so maybe we're all going to feel a little more on next Monday. Or maybe not! Spooky, right? Hey, at least Mercury doesn't have to deal with the MTA for its transit needs. Lucky planet.