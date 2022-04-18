Metal detectors are being installed across the NYC subway system

Given the horrible mass shooting that took place within the subway system last week, we're happily welcoming Mayor Eric Adams' latest announcement. In his first press conference since a COVID-19-related isolation period, the politician confirmed that metal detectors will be installed underground. He also revealed that he is currently evaluating three potential types of machines.

"New Yorkers are going to feel safe knowing that when they swipe their MetroCards that we're doing some type of check to make sure people are not carrying weapons on our system," said Adams. "We’re looking at three devices. We haven’t narrowed in on just one yet. Once we know we’ll make that announcement."

Adams first discussed the measure last week, explaining that New Yorkers wouldn't have to deal with "traditional metal detectors that you see at airports" that require you to empty your pockets, for example. "It's not going to get in the way of movement," he said to PIX11 Morning News then. "It's very easily mobile."

According to Gothamist, Evolv Technology, a company based in Massachusetts, is in the running. "The company has developed an advanced detector capable of determining the density and shape alongside its metal composition, allowing their scanners to distinguish guns and bombs from some everyday objects like cellphones," reports the outlet. "The detector then takes a photo of the person in question and tries to pinpoint where they're carrying the metal object. Those images can then be used by a security officer to identify the carrier of a firearm."

These sorts of detectors are already being used around town at spots like the American Museum of Natural History, Lincoln Center, the Museum of Modern Art and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Of course, the installed machines would have to work in unison with OMNY, the MetroCard replacement that has already shifted the way locals use the subway daily.

The Mayor's office has yet to disclose a timeline for the installation of the to-be-selected detectors, but officials have vowed to make an announcement as soon as plans are set up.

