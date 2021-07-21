Milk Bar is giving away 2,020 free birthday cakes on Thursday

The best flavor of cake is free cake and Milk Bar is here to help.

Continuing the bakery's month-long celebration of National Birthday Do Over Month, Milk Bar will be giving away 2,020 birthday cakes to help people do their 2020 birthday over. Starting on Thursday, July 22 at 10 am, free birthday cakes will be gifted (via credit) on milkbarstore.com to the first 2,020 people who order any cake online and in stores. The idea is that when you send a cake to a loved one to celebrate their birthday (or re-do the celebration), you get one too!

“None of us were able to celebrate our 2020 birthday as we may have originally planned -- but seeing the magic you all made at home with a video chat or a killer cake brought us at Milk Bar a whole lot of spirit.” said Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar. “National Birthday Do-Over Month is our love letter to you. It doesn’t matter how many “Happy Birthday’s” you sung from afar, or when your own big day is—our mission this July is to give you as many excuses as possible to spark joy, create cause for celebration, and Do-Over what didn’t go according to plan last year.”

Milk Bar created National Birthday Do Over Month this July, meant to empower everyone to make up for last year’s birthday. Other celebratory specials this month include a new menu item, the Milk Bar Ice Cream Sammie, made from new Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pints sandwiched between two snack-sized soft-baked Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow cookies, and available at Milk Bar locations.

Those at home can also order the exclusive, delivery-only Belated Birthday Pint with Cereal Milk Soft Serve, fudge sauce, B'day cake pieces, B'day Crumb and sprinkles available on Postmates throughout July.