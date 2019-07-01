Mina's, new MoMA PS1 restaurant, will preview at Warm Up 2019

MoMA PS1 Warm Up is back for summer 2019. The outdoor party will take place again in Long Island City: starting this weekend, July 6 through August 31. Besides being a hub for running into that one Australian you met on Tinder, MoMA PS1 Warm Up has become a home to acts like Solange, Cardi B, Jamie XX, Lizzo and Thom Yorke, among others. Not to mention, this summer, a jungle art installation will crop up at the music series as well.

But this year the food, too, will something to talk about. Mina Stone's upcoming MoMA PS1 restaurant Mina's (replacing M. Wells Dinette) is experimenting with her upcoming menu with the music festival as testing ground.

The partnership between PS1 and Stone makes perfect sense. Stone has come to be known for her simple-yet-delicious catering for the art world set; She was the chef for artist, Urs Fischer’s studio as well as has cooked with galleries all over New York, such as Gavin Brown’s Enterprise— culminating in her book, Cooking for Artists.

Mina's restaurant is set to open permanently at MoMA PS1 this fall. Her cooking style is a rejection of the art world's tendency to over-conceptualize. In place, here menu focuses on family-style Greek dishes, a nod to Stone's roots.

The menu for Warm Up will follow suit with Greek-style hotdogs (using the meat from the newly-launched J&E SmallGoods, a new butcher shop from the former White Gold team) with tzatzkiki, chopped tomatoes and parsley, cucumber salad with herbs and toasted sesame seeds, braised chickpeas with olive oil and lemon. So say goodbye to the sad food usually available at concerts!

Looking to swap out that PBR? Drinks, such as natural wine and Greek beer will be available. Batch cocktails with quince tea or smoked juniper will be provided by Empirical Spirits, started by Noma alums.

Mina's is the latest space, joining new restaurants in New York with dinner and a show; such as The Sultan Room, Public Records, Special Club and Mission Chinese at Elsewhere, where food is as much the entertainment as the performance. Her upcoming PS1 project will be a collaboration with artist Alex Eagleton and architect Isobel Herbold.

Stay tuned for more details about Mina Stone's first-ever permanent restaurant.

MoMA PS1 is located at 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101.

View this post on Instagram Hummus with parsley chick pea salad 🤗 inspired by @slowjamnation A post shared by Mina Stone (@minastone) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:12am PDT