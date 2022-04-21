Mini backyards are coming back to Pier 17 next month

The space will look a bit different this year.

News about summer openings is slowly trickling in, including the announcement that those mini backyards that have been setting up shop on Pier 17 for a few years now are officially returning for the season on May 1.

The Greens, as the space by the Seaport is called, will feature two popular concepts—the Lawns and the Restaurant—in addition to an entirely new area dubbed the Patrón Patio.

Let's start with the Lawns. As usual, a total of 32, 10x10 square-foot mini backyards that sit up to eight people each will pepper the space. Expect a beautiful view of the water to define your experience alongside the multiple lounge chairs, love seat and sun umbrella that each backyard includes.

Although patrons can order small bites and cocktails at the Lawns, the Restaurant will function more like a traditional eatery. A total of two patios make up this specific space and the menu will feature delicacies the likes of a cheddar cheeseburger, a heirloom tomato and mozzarella salad and a whole lot of imbibing options.

As for the new addition, the Patrón Patio, the branded walk-up bar offers lounge-style seating overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge. Here, folks will get to order exclusive (you guessed it!) Patrón cocktails and light Mexican fare (think tortilla chips, spring pea guacamole and crudites).

Although walk-ins are welcome at the three-in-one concept destination, we highly suggest you make a reservation for one of those mini backyards ahead of schedule. You can secure one right here.

As usual, throughout the summer, the Greens will host a variety of interactive programs as well.

